US Approves Potential Sale of F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia, Shifting Middle Eastern Power Dynamics

The US Department of State announced the approval of a potential sale of Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II fighter jets to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, a move that could reshape military dynamics in the Middle East. The deal, subject to congressional approval, includes 48 aircraft and an array of engines and support equipment.

This development represents a marked shift in US policy and raises questions about maintaining Israel's qualitative military edge in the region. Washington's decision follows Saudi Arabia's direct appeal to President Donald Trump in 2025, highlighting Riyadh's longstanding interest in the jet as part of its broader military modernization.

While Saudi Arabia views the deal as a stride forward in defense cooperation, it also intersects with diplomatic issues. Efforts to link F-35 sales to normalization with Israel stalled in previous administrations. Congressional scrutiny over past human rights concerns and arms deals could still pose barriers to finalizing the agreement.