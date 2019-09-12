Prabhakar Pachpute's new installation exploring 'art of protest' at Dubai's Jameel Arts Centre

A new, large-scale site specific work interpreting the "art of protest" by Pune-based artist Prabhakar Pachpute, will be one of the highlights at Dubai's contemporary art institution Jameel Arts Centre, this autumn. Pachpute's latest show builds on his 2018 work, "Sea of Fists" that drew inspiration from farmers' protests, and will be showcased at the art institution as part of its

'Artist's Rooms' series that features solo exhibitions by influential, innovative artists, with particular focus on practitioners from the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The show will open on September 21.

In 'Artist’s Rooms: Prabhakar Pachpute', the artist, through murals executed directly onto the gallery walls, and with the use of plywood cutouts and sculptural elements, focuses on Indian farmers' campaigns for land rights and survival. It shows how farmers have used their bodies in performative ways during the act of protesting.

Over recent years, India has witnessed several such protest movements -- silent marches in Nashik, standing with defiance in lakes in Karnataka and even burying themselves in pits to protest forced land acquisitions in Rajasthan. "Working in site-specific, large-scale drawing and sculpture, Prabhakar Pachpute explores ideas around industry, land and labour.

"He represents a powerful interpretation of the art of protest, exploring the diverse actions and realities of communities in struggle across India," the Jameel Arts Centre said in a statement. Pachpute's exhibition will continue till February 15, 2020.

