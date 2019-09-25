School girls do 'moonwalk' on Mangaluru roads to alert civic

It took 'moonwalk' videos on pothole-filled roads created by two school girls in the city to serve as an eye-opener for Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) to repair roads damaged in heavy rains. Dressed up as an astronaut, Adlin D'Silva, studying Class VI at a private school here, walked on crater-sized potholes near the vegetable market and created a video of the same.

The video, which was shared on the Facebook page of 'MCC civic group' last week, became an instant hit, inviting comments against the city corporation. The MCC civic group co-founder Arjun Mascarenhas said the video was posted on the social media to highlight the plight of roads in the city and the apathy of civic authorities in fixing the problem.

The authorities had not started repairing the damaged roads even after the rains subsided, he alleged. Nia C Govind, a lower kindergarten student also created a video dressed as an astronaut walking on the pothole-ridden roads in the city and shared it on YouTube.

The video, titled 'Mangaluru Roadnaut,' also went viral on the social media. The Mangaluru City Corporation immediately took steps to repair the damage to the roads and the MCC's image.

The two girls were inspired by a similar act by street artist and activist Baadal Nanjundaswamy in Bengaluru recently. He had earlier this month posted on Twitter a video clip of him walking in an astronaut's dress on a potholed road in Bengaluru, resembling craters on the moon, to expose the condition of the city roads..

