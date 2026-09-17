Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Jolts Nikolski, Alaska

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit the Nikolski area in Alaska on Thursday, reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quake's depth was measured at 83 km (51.57 miles), causing concern in the region. Authorities are assessing the situation to determine the extent of the impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 20:01 IST
Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Jolts Nikolski, Alaska
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An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 has struck the Nikolski region in Alaska, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The event occurred on Thursday, rattling an area known for its seismic activity.

The quake's epicenter was located at a depth of 83 kilometers (51.57 miles), as reported by the USGS. This depth suggests significant energy release, yet its true impact on the surface remains to be assessed.

Local authorities are currently evaluating the damage and potential aftershocks following the quake. Residents have been advised to stay alert and follow safety protocols as emergency response teams are on high alert.

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