Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Jolts Nikolski, Alaska

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 has struck the Nikolski region in Alaska, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The event occurred on Thursday, rattling an area known for its seismic activity.

The quake's epicenter was located at a depth of 83 kilometers (51.57 miles), as reported by the USGS. This depth suggests significant energy release, yet its true impact on the surface remains to be assessed.

Local authorities are currently evaluating the damage and potential aftershocks following the quake. Residents have been advised to stay alert and follow safety protocols as emergency response teams are on high alert.