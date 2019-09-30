International Development News
Two killed as firecrackers explode

PTI Villupuram
Updated: 30-09-2019 18:28 IST
Two persons were killed and 12 people were injured after firecrackers being transported in a mini-van exploded in the district on Monday, police said. The two, who were travelling in the vehicle, died on the spot, Villupuram Superintendent of Police S Jayakumar said.

According to police, the duo had stopped the van after smoke emanated from the vehicle. "A smoke was detected in the vehicle... suddenly the crackers exploded," Jayakumar told reporters.

Police said 12 passers-by were injured in the explosion. One person has been detained in connection with the incident, he added.

Television visuals showed parts of the mini-van strewn around. Local people claimed that the blast caused damage to nearby houses and shops, shattering window panes and other lighter structures.

A local told TV channels that smoke was detected from the vehicle before the firecrackers exploded..

COUNTRY : India
