Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy paid tributes to veteran actor late Sivaji Ganesan on the occasion of his 91st birth anniversary here on Tuesday. Speaker V P Sivakolundhu and legislators were among those who paid tributes at the statue of the thespian here.

The statue was erected during the previous AINRC rule. PTI COR BN BN.

