Metal sculpture of Gandhiji to be unveiled at Nashik school

A 25-foot high metal sculpture, which provides the viewer a glimpse of Gandhiji's face in portrait form if viewed from a certain distance and angle, will be opened for public at a school in Nashik in Maharashtra on Gandhi Jayanti. The sculpture, which is 20 feet in length and 18 feet wide, took six months to complete and will be open for public viewing every year on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), January 30 (the Mahatma's death anniversary, Independence and Republic days as well as Teachers' Day on September 5.

The artwork has been installed through 30 metal columns that have been cut to precision using lasers. The sculpture will be on permanent display at the Espalier The Heritage School, an educational facility that claims to follow the Gandhi Montessori philosophy..

