Hindi adaptation of 'Stones in His Pockets' to be staged at Aadyam

A big-budget Bollywood movie shoot, two starry-eyed friends, and a series of tragic yet comic events will set the stage for Aadyam's upcoming play here. "Mosambi Narangi", a Hindi translation of award-winning play "Stones in His Pockets" by Marie Jones, will transport the audience to the chaotic world of two friends from rural Varanasi and their tragically amusing journey at Kamani Auditorium on November 2.

Award-winning theatre director Mohit Takalkar directs this one-of-a-kind play about hopes and broken dreams, complete with odd ball characters, witty humour and emotional turmoil. The play explores the trials and tribulations, the expectations and disappointments of Mosambi and Narangi, who get to play extras in a big-budget Bollywood film.

While Narangi, played by has just closed down his video shop and aspires to get his own script made into a film, Mosambi has recently returned from Bombay and is enthralled by the beauty of the movie's leading lady. As the two protagonists struggle to understand the functioning of the Hindi film business, the make-believe glamour of Bollywood quickly fades away and the reality of being an extra kicks in.

"What starts off as a simple tale of simple people, Mosambi Narangi slowly shifts to become a poignant story of life, with multiple themes of aspiration, loss and exploitation. "The writing is the star of this piece and is woven effectively and skillfully into the fabric of Indian life. Being a two-hander, the actors have to carry the play entirely on their shoulders, that too without any aid, relying solely on their bodies and voices. This makes it a theatrical wonder," the director said.

Starring Rajit Kapur and Ajeet Singh Palawat, "Mosambi Narangi" promises to be a celebration cum satire of people-pleasing filled with love, lies, indifference, artifice and friendship. Talking about the production, Shernaz Patel, artistic director and spokesperson for Aadyam, said that the story highlights the role of the underdogs, the junior artistes.

"This is a play about Bollywood. It's also a play about underdogs... the ones we usually don't give a second glance to. The underdogs here are the junior artistes - standing five rows behind the hero. "This is the story of two of them trying to be seen and heard through the maze that is a film shoot. It's a story that's funny yet tender, hilarious yet moving. It requires great directorial skill and two fabulous actors. Mosambi Narangi has it all," Patel said.

