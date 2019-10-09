Two communities clash over playing of DJ during idol immersion

Two communities clashed over playing of DJ during an idol immersion ritual on Dussehra in the Pachpedhva area here, police said Wednesday. Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma said the clash took place on Tuesday during the immersion of goddess Durga idol in Harhkadi village.

Both the sides indulged in stone pelting and six people were injured in the clash, he said. "A case has been registered against 24 people, of which eight have been arrested," Verma said.

Four teams have been formed to arrest the others, he said. Additional police force have been deployed to maintain peace in the area, Verma sid.

