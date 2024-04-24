Left Menu

Ancient Deities Uncovered: Remarkable Discovery of 400-Year-Old Idols in Haryana Village

The idols recovered from the plot owners house include a standing idol of Lord Vishnu, an idol of Goddess Lakshmi and a joint idol of Goddess Laxmi and Lord Vishnu, they said.The idols have been handed over to Deputy Director of Archeology Department Banani Bhattacharya and Dr Kush Dhebar by the Bilaspur police.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 24-04-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 19:08 IST
Ancient Deities Uncovered: Remarkable Discovery of 400-Year-Old Idols in Haryana Village
  • Country:
  • India

Three metal idols, estimated to be about 400 years old, were unearthed during excavation for a house construction project in Baghanki village near Manesar, police said on Wednesday. The antique idols have been taken into possession and the owner has been told to stall construction work, the police said, adding that the Archeology Department will now dig further to check if there are more idols in the site. According to the police, the idols were found as the foundation for a new house was being dug using a JCB machine. Initially, the plot owner tried to conceal the discovery and even offered money to the JCB driver to keep the information hidden. The driver, however, informed the Bilaspur police after two days and a police team reached the spot, they said. The idols recovered from the plot owner's house include a standing idol of Lord Vishnu, an idol of Goddess Lakshmi and a joint idol of Goddess Laxmi and Lord Vishnu, they said.

The idols have been handed over to Deputy Director of Archeology Department Banani Bhattacharya and Dr Kush Dhebar by the Bilaspur police. According to the police, the villagers wanted the idols to be handed over to the panchayat as they wanted to build a temple on the plot. The Archeology Department officials, however, refused their demand. ''These idols are the property of the government and no one can have personal rights on these. These will be kept in the museum of the Archeology Department after study in our laboratory. As per the preliminary examination, these idols seem to be around 400 years old. Excavation will also be done in the plot,'' the deputy director of the Archeology Department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cautious amid global developments

Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cauti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skepticism; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skep...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; US CDC warns of harmful reactions to fake Botox injections and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; U...

 Global
4
African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to climate finance

African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to clim...

 Ivory Coast

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024