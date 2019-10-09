Doordarshan alone can cover KTK assembly proceedings

The Karnataka Assembly proceedings will now be shown through the lens of Doordarshan and not private news channels. The state assembly secretariat has entrusted Doordarshan alone to cover the assembly proceedings.

The Congress and JDS have slammed the move. Private news channels can link themselves to Doordarshan if they wish to show happenings inside the House.

As the matter kicked up a storm that the government is "restricting" TV crews from covering proceedings, Assembly secretary M K Vishalakshi clarified that there was no restriction as such. "Don't call it restriction. On an experimental basis, Speaker (Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri) is making arrangements to provide link to everyone (news channels) through Doordarshan.

It will start from tomorrow," Vishalakshi told PTI. "Media can still take the soundbytes," she added.

The arrangement will come into effect from Thursday when the three-day assembly session starts. JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy alleged that such a move was recommended by the police department when he was the chief minister.

Police department had recommended not to allow private news channels to cover the proceedings of the assembly but I did not agree," Kumaraswamy told reporters. The congress described the move as a "shameful act." "..While in opposition BJP used to shed crocodile tears for Free media.. @BSYBJP had threatened to go on dharna for freedom of press.

When in power media has been barred from streaming the assembly session, such a shameful act," the Karnataka unit of the congress tweeted..

