Journalist Jigna Vora's prison memoir to be turned into film

The producers of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "Andhadhun" have acquired the rights of journalist Jigna Vora's prison memoir "Behind Bars in Byculla", and plan to make it into a film. Matchbox Pictures which had backed Sriram Raghavan's noir film has acquired the rights of Vora's book, which relates, among other things, stories of fellow women prisoners at Byculla Jail in the city.

Vora was arrested in the murder of fellow crime journalist Jyotirmoy Dey in 2011. She was acquitted last year and this August, the Bombay High Court upheld the verdict. Sanjay Routray of Matchbox Pictures said, "It is our privilege to have someone like Sriram Raghavan help us identify good content. We feel these incredible true-life stories in 'Behind Bars in Byculla' need to be told on a wider medium. Matchbox will be collaborating with Jaspinder Singh Kang (one of the producers) on this project." Vora described the book as "my journey to hell and back".

Sriram, who had launched Vora's book, said, he was curious about "Behind Bars In Byculla" because it's a crime reporter's point-of-view about the life in prison. The director is part of the creative team of Matchbox Pictures. "...Parts of it reminded me of 'Ek Hasina Thi'. The book talks about Jigna's career as a journalist, how she got mired in the case, her time in jail and her acquittal. It is peppered with her interactions with the famous and infamous inmates there. It's a fascinating story and a gripping read," he said..

