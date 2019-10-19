Santosh Gangwar's personal secy dies in road accident

The personal secretary of Union minister Santosh Gangwar died here after his car collided with a truck, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (city) Dinesh Tripathi said that Brijesh Kumar Tiwari (44), the personal secretary to the labour and employment minister, was travelling in his car from Farrukhabad to Bareilly on Friday night when it collided with a truck that was in front of it near Madnapur.

He said that Tiwari died on the spot, and his body was sent for post-mortem.

