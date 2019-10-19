International Development News
Santosh Gangwar's personal secy dies in road accident

PTI Shahjahanpur
Updated: 19-10-2019 13:57 IST
Santosh Gangwar's personal secy dies in road accident

The personal secretary of Union minister Santosh Gangwar died here after his car collided with a truck, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (city) Dinesh Tripathi said that Brijesh Kumar Tiwari (44), the personal secretary to the labour and employment minister, was travelling in his car from Farrukhabad to Bareilly on Friday night when it collided with a truck that was in front of it near Madnapur.

He said that Tiwari died on the spot, and his body was sent for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
