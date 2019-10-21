International Development News
SJVN presents cheque of Rs. 68.57 Cr as dividend to HP Govt

PTI Shimla
Updated: 21-10-2019 20:58 IST
The Satluj Jal Vidhut Nigam (SJVN) on Monday presented a cheque of Rs. 68.57 crores as dividend to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, an official spokesperson said.

SJVN Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) Nand Lal Sharma presented the cheque to the chief minister on behalf of SJVN.

On this occasion, Sharma said that Rs 226 crore were provided to the state government as dividend during the current financial year.

COUNTRY : India
