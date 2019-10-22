IFFI announces films for Open Air Screenings

The 50th International Film Festival of India on Tuesday announced that cult comedies "Padosan", "Andaz Apna Apna" and blockbusters "Gully Boy" and "Uri:The Surgical Strike" will be part of its Open Air Screenings. The festival will happen from November 20 to 28 in Goa.

On the theme 'The Joy of Cinema', total 14 movies will be screened at two venues --Jogger’s Park, Altinho and Miramar beach -- from November 21 to 27. The Open Air Screenings are organised every year with an aim to bring the best cinematic experience to film enthusiasts.

Screenings will be open to everyone and will not require any registration. The entry would be free for all. Other movies to be screened at Jogger’s Park are "Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi", "Hera Pheri, "Chennai Express", "Badhaai Ho" and "Total Dhamaal".

The list of movies to be screened at Miramar beach include Konkani film "Nachom-ia Kumpasar", Hrithik Roshan-starrer "Super 30", Marathi feature "Anandi Gopal", National Award-winning Gujarati movie"Hellaro" and Telugu hit "F2 – Fun and Frustration". Close to 250 films from various countries will be screened at the premier movie extravaganza.

This year, Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Amitabh Bachchan's selected seven or eight films will also be showcased at the movie gala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)