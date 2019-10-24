Prasar Bharati inaugurates news service

National Broadcaster Prasar Bharati's news service was inaugurated on Thursday with Chairman A Surya Prakash saying that it will feed both All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan.

Prakash inaugurated the Prasar Bharati News Service here at an event , saying it is a very important step and will feed both AIR and Doordarshan. Digital first is its main theme of PBNS, he said.

