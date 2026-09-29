Berlin expropriations would not ease housing shortage, study shows

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 16:03 IST
Berlin expropriations would not ease housing shortage, study shows

Expropriating large residential landlords in ​Berlin would not ease ​the city's housing shortage and ‌could ​make its rental market more rigid, according to a study by the Kiel Institute ‌for the World Economy published on Tuesday. Elif Eralp, the far-left leader pushing to take over as mayor of Berlin, has pledged to expropriate more ‌than 200,000 housing units from corporate landlords in a campaign that ‌made the party reach its best result in the German capital in this month's election.

Here are the key points from the study: ($1 = 0.8821 euros)

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