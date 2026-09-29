Berlin expropriations would not ease housing shortage, study shows
Expropriating large residential landlords in Berlin would not ease the city's housing shortage and could make its rental market more rigid, according to a study by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy published on Tuesday. Elif Eralp, the far-left leader pushing to take over as mayor of Berlin, has pledged to expropriate more than 200,000 housing units from corporate landlords in a campaign that made the party reach its best result in the German capital in this month's election.
Here are the key points from the study: ($1 = 0.8821 euros)