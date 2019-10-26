International Development News
Development News Edition

Diwali celebrations begin in Delhi with mega laser show at Connaught Place

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 22:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 22:16 IST
Diwali celebrations begin in Delhi with mega laser show at Connaught Place
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Amid cheers by amazed spectators, Delhi's famed Connaught Place on Saturday was witness to a mega laser show organized by the Arvind Kejriwal government to encourage people to shun crackers to cut down pollution in the national capital. At the inaugural session, Chief Minister Kejriwal said that every year people would burst firecrackers in large numbers days ahead of Diwali, but this time, he has noticed a change.

"I have not heard a single firecracker being burst in the capital and it is a good start," he said. Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were also present as the four-day event, named "Dilli ki Diwali", kick-started in Central Park in presence of hundreds of people.

The show with lasers beaming in sync with patriotic songs and audible from Ramayana was nothing short of a mega party on the streets for Delhiites who came from far and beyond. "Today, the entire city has gathered to celebrate community Diwali. It is the first time something of this kind has happened," said Sisodia, seeking feedback to improve ways to celebrate the festival.

However, traders at Connaught Place said that their business was down by 70-80 percent due to the closure of a few roads and parking slots for the laser show. The circles of Connaught Place and adjoining areas were decked up with lights and people from all walks of life thronged the heart of the city to witness the unique show.

"It is the first time that a laser show is being organized and it's in the central location of Delhi, so I along with my family decided to begin our Diwali celebration right from here and contribute our bid," said Shilpa Yadav. Ajay Kumar along with his family came all the way from Sonipat in Haryana to enjoy the laser show.

"It is the first time that something of this kind was happening. So, more than me, my children were excited to attend the event instead of bursting firecrackers. The music is good and it's a fantastic show," he said. Another Delhi resident, Alok Kumar said it's a good alternative to firecrackers and he welcomes the idea of community Diwali.

"The laser show should not be restricted to Central Park. In the future, the government should organize such events in other locations as well," he said. Anamika Chaturvedi who came from Noida said she thoroughly enjoyed the show and considered it as one of the best alternatives to firecrackers.

"The laser show was excellent and I enjoyed it. Arrangements were also good. It's the first time that something of this sort has been organized. The music was good, the vibe was positive. We had an option this time so I wanted to explore it and let's give feedback to come up with such initiatives," she said. Class IX student Kriti said she restrained herself from bursting crackers by engaging in other activities.

"It was a conscious decision to not burst firecrackers. Something that I have been practicing it since last year. Instead, I engaged in making paper crackers and rangoli. It is important to save our environment and contribute our bit in improving the air quality," she said. Food courts and other shops were also set up for the revellers. However, many complained that they could not attend the show despite coming on time and waiting in line.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Eight killed, dozens wounded as Iraq protests flare again

Eight Iraqis were killed and dozens wounded on Saturday, police and hospital sources said, as demonstrators and security forces clashed in the second day of protests against Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdis government.The unrest followed vi...

Nearly 50 dead as Iraq protests take new violent turn

Nearly 50 people have died in renewed anti-government protests across Iraq, officials said Saturday, with clashes breaking out as demonstrators turned their fury against the government and paramilitary officers. The death toll from protests...

Delhi: BJP MPs, leaders celebrate Diwali in unregularised colonies

As per the instructions of the partys central leadership, BJP leaders including MPs celebrated Diwali on Saturday in the citys unauthorised colonies that are set to get legal status soon. Taking to Twitter, Delhi unit BJP chief and MP Manoj...

Pope, ending synod, says will re-launch study of women deacons

Pope Francis said on Saturday he would reconvene a commission to study the history of women deacons in the early centuries of the Catholic Church, responding to calls by women that they are allowed to take up the role today.Francis made the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019