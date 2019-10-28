International Development News
Development News Edition

Uighur musician listed for China show year after disappearance

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 19:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 18:57 IST
Uighur musician listed for China show year after disappearance
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikimedia

A prominent Uighur musician who was rumored to have disappeared into a re-education camp in China's northwest Xinjiang will perform in Shanghai next month, the event organizer said Monday. Singer-songwriter Sanubar Tursun will perform at an award ceremony organized by the Shanghai Conservatory of Music on November 4, the conservatory's head of propaganda, who only shared her surname, Chen, told AFP.

Tursun's public appearance would come almost one year after her rumored detention in Xinjiang, where an estimated one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic minorities have been held in internment camps. After initially denying their existence, Beijing now defends Xinjiang's camps as "vocational education centers" that are necessary to counter religious extremism and terrorism.

Tursun is "not only a household name locally, but also the most famous Uighur female musician in the world," wrote the Shanghai conservatory on its WeChat social media account in a Sunday post. "In these past years, she has been active in the international music scene," it added, citing concerts in Turkey, London, Paris, and Toronto.

Last December, news of Tursun's disappearance circulated online, joining that of other Uighur cultural icons, such as comedian Adil Mijit. According to his son-in-law, Mijit has been incommunicado since November 2018.

"I think it would be premature to see (a Shanghai appearance) as a sign that the situation for the majority of Uighurs is actually improving," said Rachel Harris, a long-time friend of Tursun. Other high-profile musicians, such as Abdurehim Heyit, have been "allowed out and then placed in the position of mouthing the [Chinese Communist] Party line", she told AFP, referring to a video of Heyit performing for a Turkish delegation published earlier this year.

AFP could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. In February, China released its own video of a man who identified himself as Heyit, after Turkey claimed the musician had died in a Chinese prison.

When Tursun is able to organize "her own private concerts for rural people in southern Xinjiang, as she was doing five to six years ago, then I will think that things are improving", said Harris, who also researches Uighur music at the School of Oriental and African Studies University of London.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire forces road closures; new evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Women cheated of Rs Rs 41.40 lakh; one booked

A man has been booked for allegedly cheating more than 100 women to the tune of Rs 41.40 lakh by promising them higher returns and facilitating their participation in programmes of big industrialists here in Maharashtra, police said on Mond...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TO...

3 dead, several injured after truck rams into vehicles in MP

Three persons were killed and about a dozen injured, four of whom were critical after a trailer truck rammed into some vehicles in Dhamnod area of Madhya Pradeshs Dhar district on Monday afternoon, police said. The trailer truck dashed into...

Massive fire breaks out at warehouse in Lucknow

A massive fire broke out in a warehouse on Sitapur Road here on Monday. The warehouse owned by Sadana Agencies was located in the basement of a house.The incident occurred near the Aliganj Police Station area. The fire was apparently caused...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019