International Development News
Development News Edition

Sudarsan Pattnaik selected for Italian Golden sand art award

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 13:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 13:21 IST
Sudarsan Pattnaik selected for Italian Golden sand art award

Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has been selected for the prestigious Italian Golden Sand Art Award 2019. He will be honoured during the International Scorrana Sand Nativity in Italy scheduled to be held from November 13 to 18.

Pattnaik said he will also represent India in International scorrana sand Nativity. As many as eight sculptors will participate in this festival. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the sand artist for his achievement.

"Congratulations to eminent sand artist Padma Sri @sudarsansand on being selected for the prestigious Italian Golden Sand Art Award 2019. His flair with sand continues to make #Odisha proud across the world and serve as a beautiful tribute to the states rich artistic culture," the chief minister tweeted. Sudarsan Pattnaik said he has received a letter from the president of "Promuovi Scorrona" Vito Maraschio informing him about his selection for the award.

"I am very glad to know that I am selected for this award. I feel very honoured to be part of this festival," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Hamlin shoulder is used to driving hurtDenny Hamlin knows all about playing through pain. In March 2010, Hamlin underwent knee surgery to repair a torn ACL the day after winning at Marti...

Dwayne Johnson to star in, produce film about UFC champion Mark Kerr

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson is set to play MMA fighter and UFC champion Mark Kerr in a feature film, which he also produce through his company, Seven Bucks Productions. The wrestler-turner-actor will produce the film with production partn...

Woman gang-raped by six in UP; police allegedly accepts complaint after video goes viral

A woman in Uttar Pradeshs Chitrakoot district was allegedly gang-raped by six men who filmed it and posted the clip online, with the survivor claiming that police only filed a case after the video went viral. The incident happened in Mau po...

Rajinikanth thanks Centre for IFFI's jubilee honour

Superstar Rajinikanth on Saturday thanked the Central government for announcing that he will be honoured with the 50th International Film Festival of Indias special Icon of Golden Jubilee Award. I thank the government of India for this pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019