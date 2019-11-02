Sudarsan Pattnaik selected for Italian Golden sand art award

Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has been selected for the prestigious Italian Golden Sand Art Award 2019. He will be honoured during the International Scorrana Sand Nativity in Italy scheduled to be held from November 13 to 18.

Pattnaik said he will also represent India in International scorrana sand Nativity. As many as eight sculptors will participate in this festival. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the sand artist for his achievement.

"Congratulations to eminent sand artist Padma Sri @sudarsansand on being selected for the prestigious Italian Golden Sand Art Award 2019. His flair with sand continues to make #Odisha proud across the world and serve as a beautiful tribute to the states rich artistic culture," the chief minister tweeted. Sudarsan Pattnaik said he has received a letter from the president of "Promuovi Scorrona" Vito Maraschio informing him about his selection for the award.

"I am very glad to know that I am selected for this award. I feel very honoured to be part of this festival," he said..

