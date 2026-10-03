Latvian PM Kulbergs ahead in parliamentary election - exit poll

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 03-10-2026 22:37 IST
Latvian PM Kulbergs ahead in parliamentary election - exit poll

Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs' ‌centrist, pro-Ukraine United List appeared ahead in parliamentary elections on Saturday, exit polls showed, with many voters on edge amid warnings of potential ‌Russian aggression. An exit poll by Latvian public broadcaster LSM showed United List ‌winning 35.6% of votes, followed by the populist, MAGA-style Latvia First at 11.3. The grouping had courted the country's ethnic Russian minority in the run-up ⁠to ​the vote.

Baltic countries ⁠have warned for months Russia is mounting sabotage, cyber- and other hybrid ⁠attacks across Europe to erode support for Ukraine and sow fear, although ​Western officials dismiss concerns it is capable of launching a direct ⁠assault on NATO, of which Latvia is a member. Russia says such accusations are ⁠baseless ​and the result of anti-Russian hysteria.

"We cannot be the weakest link. We have to be strong. All of the Eastern ⁠Flank, same unity. So that's what we are striving for. We ⁠are Europe's ⁠outside border, which has to be strong," Kulbergs said in Riga earlier on Saturday as he cast ‌his ‌vote. (Editing by Justyna Pawlak, Timothy ​Heritage and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

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