“Drones are not revolutionary...but evolutionary": IAF Chief AP Singh calls for fast-tracking AMCA amid 5th-Gen aircraft challenge

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Saturday weighed in on drones and the 5th-gen aircraft challenge, outlining the force's priorities and challenges at the IAF's annual press conference. He said drones were “evolutionary” rather than “revolutionary” for the force and ruled out the creation of a separate drone force, stressing that unmanned systems and loitering munitions would be more effective when integrated with other weapons and platforms.

Addressing the IAF's annual press conference in the national capital, Singh said drone capabilities had existed within the Indian Air Force for decades and were now being expanded in terms of numbers, types and capabilities. “Drones are not revolutionary to the Indian Air Force, but evolutionary. We are growing the number of drones and loitering munitions. Whether we need a separate drone force, I don't think so. They should be a part of the same setup, and we have to be operating together,” Singh said.

He said different weapon systems should not operate in isolation and stressed the need for coordinated operations to achieve the desired battlefield effect. “These have to be together along with other weapons so that they bring in that effect. We cannot be operating one type of weapon separately somewhere and another type of weapon separately. So we have not thought of having a separate drone force,” he said.

Singh noted that the IAF already has specialised units dealing with such capabilities and said their numbers could be increased if required. “Loiter ammunition did help us in creating chaos and also taking down some of the AD assets,” he said, while reiterating that drones and loitering munitions had been part of the IAF's capabilities for decades.

“So, if I can say drones are not revolutionary for the Indian Air Force; yes, they are evolutionary. So, we are growing in drones, number of drones, number of loiter munitions, and type of drones and type of loiter munitions is increasing,” Singh said. The IAF chief's comments come as unmanned aerial systems and loitering munitions are increasingly being incorporated into modern military operations. He said the force's approach was to integrate these systems with other weapons rather than operate them as an independent arm.

Singh also addressed the IAF's fighter aircraft strength and ongoing acquisition programmes. He acknowledged that the force's aircraft numbers were declining and said delays in planned inductions had affected the IAF. “Everybody understands this fact that our numbers are decreasing; the aircraft that were supposed to come, on which we were relying, have also come slowly,” he said.

He said the IAF was looking towards platforms including Tejas Mark-1A, Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) and the future Mark-2 fighter to bridge existing and anticipated gaps. Singh also said that if there were further delays in the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme, the IAF may have to examine other options, while noting that Russia had offered the Su-57.

Further, he said the delay in deliveries of the Tejas fighter jet Mk-1A version has been longer than expected, while indicating that the Indian Air Force is also looking towards the Mk-2 version of the aircraft to address existing capability gaps. Responding to a question on whether Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) would face penalties over the delay in LCA Mk-1A deliveries, Singh said delays can happen in defence programmes, but acknowledged that the current delay has been significant.

"It happens that you plan something, but things get delayed. But this time, the delay has been much. We are also looking towards Mark 2. All these will be able to fill in the gaps that exist," the IAF chief said. He specifically cited the LCA programme, including the Mk-1A and Mk-2 variants, as well as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme, while listing indigenous projects being pursued as part of India's push for self-reliance in defence.

"Our involvement is continuous and full support is being granted," Singh said, referring to the indigenous programmes. Singh also lauded Captain Smit Machchhar for his exceptional bravery during the recent mid-air terror attack aboard a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight, saying the pilot's physical and mental resolve was a lesson for others in the aviation community.

"What he has done is exceptionally brave. He showed great physical and mental resolve. It is a lesson for us," Singh said. The IAF chief's remarks come days after Machchhar, an Indian pilot, was seriously injured during an attack by his co-pilot aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073 on September 30. The flight, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, experienced a major emergency after the attack, with the aircraft undergoing a rapid descent before passengers and crew intervened.

Machchhar, despite being injured, managed to reach and open the cockpit door, allowing others to enter and help overpower the attacker. The aircraft was subsequently diverted and landed safely at Tabuk in Saudi Arabia. Machchhar was taken to hospital for treatment and has been recovering from his injuries. Air Chief Marshal Singh affirmed that India possesses the necessary capabilities to counter the threat posed by fifth-generation aircraft being developed by China, while emphasising the urgent need to accelerate the induction of India's own next-generation combat jets.

He addressed reports indicating that Pakistan may acquire Chinese fifth-generation fighter platforms in the near future, acknowledging that while the potential development is a cause for concern, it does not leave the IAF without a strong response. "Reports suggest that Pakistan may acquire them in the near future. There are even reports that their pilots are already undergoing training in China. Undoubtedly, this is a cause for concern. However, is it a no-go situation? I wouldn't agree with that. We possess the necessary capabilities; after all, it is not just about a single platform, but rather how that platform is integrated into the entire system," Singh said.

To secure long-term air dominance, Air Chief Marshal Singh urged prioritising the early induction of fifth-generation stealth fighters and called for fast-tracking the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme. "We must prioritise the early induction of an aircraft of this generation. We need to push the AMCA programme forward; if there are delays, we must make alternative decisions," the Air Chief Marshal added.

Singh also said the Indian Air Force is not against theatre commands and stressed that the experience gained during Operation Sindoor should be considered before taking a final decision on their structure. He said the newly constituted Chiefs of Staff Committee would bring a fresh perspective to the proposed theatre commands and decide whether the restructuring should be implemented at once or in phases.

"About theatre commands, I think I've made it clear every time that the Indian Air Force is not against theatre commands. The Indian Air Force has been working towards it, and we have been a part of the discussion throughout. We have a new situation which we saw after Operation Sindoor. We were discussing before that; post-Op Sindoor discussions had to be taken in a slightly different direction because we now gained some first-hand experience in that. So my only point is that we should look at all those and then take a decision,” he said. “You have already had a change in the Chiefs of Staff Committee, except for me. Now all three other people are new, and I'm sure that within a month a new person will enter there. So the new lot will have to have fresh minds looking at it. Maybe they will come out with a slightly better one—not only just what kind of organisation we have to make, but also in what sequence it should be made, whether it should be in one go or whether it should be incremental. Those decisions the government will take when we present it to them,” he further said. (ANI)