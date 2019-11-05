I&B Minister Javadekar meets B'desh counterpart; discusses joint production of 2 films

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday met his Bangladeshi counterpart Hasan Mahmud in Dhaka and discussed the progress on joint production of two movies -- one on Bangladesh's Liberation War and the other on the country's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Javadekar is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh to attend the 15th meeting of the Governing Council of South Asia Co-operative Environment Programme.

"Met Information Minister of Bangladesh Dr Hasan Mahmud in Dhaka and discussed host of issues. Cooperation in two film production -- Story of Liberation of Bangladesh and Bangabandhu," he said. "We discussed progress and impact of DD India which is telecast in Bangladesh and Bangla TV which is telecast in India. We have deep rooted ties and cooperation in many fields. I have invited him to India to take this cooperation forward," he said.

Javadekar also visited the Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum in Dhaka. "It was an emotional visit for me as I remembered the night of 15th August 1975 when his entire family was killed. He always inspired millions of youngsters," the minister said.

