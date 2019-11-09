International Development News
Development News Edition

Director whose movie was taken off screens gets show at KIFF

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 19:00 IST
Director whose movie was taken off screens gets show at KIFF

A new movie of director Anik Dutta, whose film 'Bhobisyoter Bhoot' was taken off the screens two days after its release in March, was shown at the ongoing 25th Kolkata International Film Festival on Saturday. The withdrawal of 'Bhobisyoter Bhoot' from the screens without citing any reason had sparked off a stir by artists, prompting reinstatement to the theatres a month later.

Dutta told PTI that 'Borun Babur Bondhu' was his first movie that was screened at the KIFF. It was also the first of his five movies that was sent to the KIFF committee for selection.

The movie was screened as the opening film in the 'Bengali Panorama' category at the Rabindra Okakura Bhawan in Salt Lake in the eastern fringes of the city, one of the 17 venues in the metropolis where movies of KIFF are being shown. "I am happy that my film was screened at the 25th Kolkata International film festival. But, I would have been happier had it been shown at a more centrally-located venue.

"The festival authorities have verbally promised to arrange a second show at Nandan (in central Kolkata). I will be happy if that materialises," he said. 'Borun Babur Bondhu' has a cast of stalwarts like Soumitra Chatterjee, Madhabi Mukhopadhyay, Paran Bandyopadhyay apart from critically-acclaimed actors like Ritwik Chakraborty, Kaushik Sen and Arpita Chatterjee.

The screening of the movie came a year after Dutta, during a panel discussion at last year's KIFF, had stirred up controversy through his veiled reference to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "In reality, cinema does not belong to the director or the producer. It belongs to the person whose pictures are splashed all across Nandan and the city," Dutta had said.

However, he refused to comment on the issue during the ongoing film festival. Asked about the controversy over withdrawal of 'Bhobisyoter Bhoot' from the screens, Dutta said, "Direct the question to those who were behind any such purported move and what were the circumstances behind such a decision." PTI SUS ACD ACD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Police find rifle linked to 2014-17 Athens attacks

Greek police said on Saturday they had found a Kalashnikov rifle used in a string of political attacks in Athens from 2014-17 - assaults claimed at the time by an urban guerrilla group. The weapon was found during raids on 13 premises in th...

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

Greek police arrested three people and seized an arms cache in an ongoing anti-terrorist operation official likened to high profile arrests of Revolutionary Struggle group members in 2010. Greek police stated on Saturday two men -- a 41 and...

Graeme Smith could be South Africa's first director of cricket

Former captain Graeme Smith is in contention to become South Africas first director of cricket, a post created in the aftermath of the countrys group-stage exit from the World Cup. According to ESPNcricinfo, Smith is in running for the top ...

Sixth win on the spin lifts Chelsea to second in Premier League

London, Nov 9 AFP Chelsea secured a sixth straight Premier League win to move up to second as the in-form Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic struck to beat Crystal Palace 2-0. Abraham ended Palaces dogged defensive resistence with a simple...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019