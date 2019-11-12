International Development News
Development News Edition

6th Palate Food Festival to see participation by at least 60 restaurants

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 17:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 17:58 IST
6th Palate Food Festival to see participation by at least 60 restaurants

From American, French and Italian to Chinese, Thai and of course Indian, an upcoming food festival will bring host of cuisines from across the globe under a single roof. The sixth edition of HT Palate Festival that opens on November 15, will see participation by at least 60 restaurants including several leading names from the culinary industry like Taj, Indian Republic Canteen by Veda, The Art of Dumplings, The Park, Bikaner and Bira 91, among many others.

"After the successful run of HT Palate Fest in the past few years, we are back with yet another unforgettable experience for the residents of Delhi. We ensure bringing together multitude of cuisines and thrilling entertainment from the world of music as we continue to delight the crowd" said Ruchi Sibal, co-founder & director, Palate Fest Pvt. Ltd. The three-day gastronomical extravaganza at the Nehru Park here, this year, will also play host to a series of culinary sessions and master classes by renowned chefs including Chef Saby, Aditi Govitrikar, Harpal Singh Sokhi and Nishant Choubey.

"We have curated a warm and ambrosial festival, that offers great food, drinks, music and a lively environment. "This year, with extraordinary eateries along with trending musicians and bands of the country coming together, HT Palate Fest will definitely be an exciting experience for its audience in Delhi," said festival co-founder and director Aditi Kapoor.

Like its previous editions, the festival also has an entertainment line-up on offer, featuring performances by bands like 'Rocknaama' and 'Astitiva', along with concerts by famous Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor and musician Sudhir Yaduvanshi. In their bid to be make this an "environment-friendly festival", the event this time has gone big with the use of "bio-degradable packaging" and has asked the participating brands to switch to the same.

"We encourage all participating brands to avoid using plastic for dinnerware and disposals at the festival. "... Also, the team at Palate Fest has been planting over 15,000 trees every year to contribute their share towards the betterment of the environment," organisers said.

The feast goes off the table on November 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Maker Village chosen as partner of Centre's defence programme

The Union government has selected Maker Village here as a partner for its iDEX programme that pursues an innovative defence ecosystem thus facilitating the countrys largest hardware deep-tech incubator to create solutions for the armed serv...

Natco Pharma Q2 profit plunges 35 pc to Rs 118 cr

Natco Pharma on Tuesday reported 35 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 117.7 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The Hyderabad-based company had posted a profit of Rs 181.1 crore in the year-ago period, Natco Pharm...

Aquity Solutions set to expand its facilities in South India

Aquity Solutions, formerly known as MModal, the market leader in medical transcription space with a legacy of over 40 years and over 3000 clients, is all set to expand its facilities in South India and especially Hyderabad. The Company has ...

Creating chances not enough, we have to score from them: Chhetri

Talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri on Tuesday asked his team-mates to pull up their socks and produce an improved performance in the teams crunch World Cup qualifying round match against Afghanistan on Thursday. After inspiring performance ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019