6th Palate Food Festival to see participation by at least 60 restaurants

From American, French and Italian to Chinese, Thai and of course Indian, an upcoming food festival will bring host of cuisines from across the globe under a single roof. The sixth edition of HT Palate Festival that opens on November 15, will see participation by at least 60 restaurants including several leading names from the culinary industry like Taj, Indian Republic Canteen by Veda, The Art of Dumplings, The Park, Bikaner and Bira 91, among many others.

"After the successful run of HT Palate Fest in the past few years, we are back with yet another unforgettable experience for the residents of Delhi. We ensure bringing together multitude of cuisines and thrilling entertainment from the world of music as we continue to delight the crowd" said Ruchi Sibal, co-founder & director, Palate Fest Pvt. Ltd. The three-day gastronomical extravaganza at the Nehru Park here, this year, will also play host to a series of culinary sessions and master classes by renowned chefs including Chef Saby, Aditi Govitrikar, Harpal Singh Sokhi and Nishant Choubey.

"We have curated a warm and ambrosial festival, that offers great food, drinks, music and a lively environment. "This year, with extraordinary eateries along with trending musicians and bands of the country coming together, HT Palate Fest will definitely be an exciting experience for its audience in Delhi," said festival co-founder and director Aditi Kapoor.

Like its previous editions, the festival also has an entertainment line-up on offer, featuring performances by bands like 'Rocknaama' and 'Astitiva', along with concerts by famous Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor and musician Sudhir Yaduvanshi. In their bid to be make this an "environment-friendly festival", the event this time has gone big with the use of "bio-degradable packaging" and has asked the participating brands to switch to the same.

"We encourage all participating brands to avoid using plastic for dinnerware and disposals at the festival. "... Also, the team at Palate Fest has been planting over 15,000 trees every year to contribute their share towards the betterment of the environment," organisers said.

The feast goes off the table on November 17.

