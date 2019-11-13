International Development News
Over 4,500 works by 450 artists at 5th India Art Festival

Jogen Chowdhury, Akbar Padamsee, and Manu Parekh will be among the 450 artists who are set to participate in the fifth edition of the India Art Festival. Opening on Thursday at the Thyagaraj Sports complex here, the four-day event will have on display at least 4,500 works brought by 30 galleries from across the country.

According to the organisers, the event will not just give new artists an opportunity to gain exposure, but also serve as a "one-stop art shop" for art buyers and collectors. "India Art Festival has successfully expanded the periphery of art choice presented to the art buyers. The young talent teeming with the unbridled form of creativity brings refreshing and new radical visual art voices to the art festival," said festival founder-director Rajendra.

The festival will feature works by at least 200 master and established artists including Krishan Khanna, Paresh Maity, T Vaikumtam, Lalu Prasad Shaw, G R Iranna, Ramesh Gorjala, Baiju Parthan, Bose Krishnamachari, Seema Kohli, Sudip Roy, HR Das, Shyamal Mukherjee, Niren Sengupta, and Swaraj Das. Also on offer will be a panorama of the Indian art choices in the 'Artists Pavilion' by 250 independent artists hailing from Chennai, Jammu, Tripura and Ahmedabad, among others.

Some of the participating galleries include Art Konsult, Art Projects Inc, Easel Stories, P Art Gallery, Galerie Art Eterne, Gallerie Splash, Indian Art Place, Inside me, Moon Beams - Arts Initiative, Rhythm Art, The Bombay Art Society, Charvi Art Gallery, Gallery Exclusive Art, Gallery Nataraj, Kalabhavan, Khush Art Gallery and Gallery Beyond.

India Art Festival, which has hosted 10 editions in Mumbai and is now in its 5th year in Delhi, will be expanding to Bengaluru next year. It will continue till November 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

