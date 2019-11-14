Guwahati Theatre Festival to start from Dec 6

Bollywood actors Amol Palekar and Rakesh Bedi will be part of the fourth edition of the Guwahati Theatre Festival, starting from December 6, organisers said on Thursday. Bedi's 'Patte Khul Gaye' will be staged on the opening day while Palekar will present 'Kusoor, The mistake' on December 8, the concluding day of the festival.

"We have this time Amol Palekar, who is returning to theatre almost after 25 years. For our festival, he has even cancelled a show in Bangalore and it is a matter of pride for us," GPlus Editor Swapnil Bharali said at a press conference. The festival is being organised by GPlus, a weekly English tabloid published from the Assam capital.

Palekar's 'Kusoor, The mistake' is a thriller involving a retired assistant police commissioner inside the police control room in a rainy night, Bharali said. "Rakesh Bedi's Hindi play 'Patte Khul Gaye' will feature veteran theatre personalities Avijit Dutt and Anant Mahadevan and others on the opening day," he said.

It is a comedy on incidents faced by couples and singles in the society. Bharali said that the second day of the festival will have 'The devil wears Bataa', a political satire featuring Danesh Irani, Sajeel Parakh, Dilnaz Irani, Darius Shroff and others and is directed by Meherzad Patel.

"Along with these plays, the festival promises to provide learning opportunities to the local youth through workshops and interactions that have been planned with visiting experts from the field of performing arts," he said. PTI TR NN NN.

