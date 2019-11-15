International Development News
Bose Krishnamachari, Shubhigi Rao make it to Art Review's '2019 Power 100' list

Bose Krishnamachari, co-founder of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB), and Shubigi Rao, the curator of the upcoming edition of the biennale are among the Indian artists who are part of Art Review's "2019 Power 100" list that features the year's most influential people in the global contemporary art world. While this is the fifth consecutive time internationally acclaimed Krishnamachari has made it to the list, it's a first for Singapore-based Rao, a visual artist, writer and archivist.

"The Kochi-Muziris Biennale represents a coming together of the artists community in India. Art Review has and continues to acknowledge the impact of the Biennale globally, since 2015. I also believe this to be a recognition of the collective work and support that has gone into the making of the Biennale," Krishnamachari, who has been spearheading the KMB since 2012, said. The 'Power 100' is an annual ranking made by 30 anonymous international jurors and compiled by the influential Art Review magazine of the world's topmost contemporary artists and influencers.

Other Indians featuring on this year's list include US-based scholar, literary theorist, and feminist critic Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak, and Delhi-based trio Jeebesh Bagchi, Monica Narula and Shuddhabrata Sengupta, who form the Raqs Media Collective. The list also includes stalwarts like Glenn D Lowry, Director of Museum of Modern Art (MoMA); American photographer Nan Goldin; Swiss gallerists Iwan and Manuela Wirth, German artist-theorist Hito Steyerl; and Thelma Golden, Director of the Studio

Museum in Harlem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

