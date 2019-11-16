Efforts underway to develop tourist circuit in Hadoti region: Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said efforts were underway to develop a tourist circuit in the Hadoti region of Rajasthan that would create employment opportunities for locals. Hadoti region, which once formed the erstwhile Bundi kingdom, includes the districts of Bundi, Baran, Jhalawar and Kota.

Birla was in Bundi on Friday to open a handicraft fair at the annual Bundi Utsav, where self-help groups run by women exhibited their products. The Kota MP also held a public grievance meeting at Bundi circuit house and directed the officials to sort out around 300 grievances that were put forth by people.

Earlier in the day, the 15-day Bundi Utsav, a festival showcasing traditional Rajasthani folk culture and heritage that is into its 25th year, was inaugurated by Bundi District Collector Rukmani Riar Sihag along with other officials. The festival began with a Ganesh Puja at the foothills of Taragarh Fort, where people from various walks of life were in attendance.

From the entrance, a huge procession was carried out with folk artists dancing to rhythmic folk tunes and passing through the main markets of Bundi till its destination at the Police Parade Ground. Large number of tourists and locals greeted the procession with flowers as the performers exhibited the rich heritage of the state's culture.

Enthusiastic tourists took part in various events, including horse racing, turban tying, tug of war and a race with water-filled pitchers on their head at the Police Parade Ground. Tourism Department Joint Director Anand Kumar Tripathi and Additional Collector Rajesh Joshi awarded the prizes to the events' winners.

The district collector and the local secretary of the Indian Red Cross Society gave away tricycles to differently-abled persons on the occasion. Later in the day, artists from various parts of the country took part in a cultural performance at the 84-pillared Cenotaph to a rousing applause. PTI CORR HDA

