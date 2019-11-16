Pregnant TV actress accuses junior artist of raping her

An FIR has been lodged against a junior artist for allegedly raping a TV actress after making a false promise of marrying her, the Yamunanagar police said on Saturday. The accused, identified as Vineet Verma (24), is absconding and raids are being conducted to nab him, said Seema Devi, SHO, women's police station, Yamunanagar.

The complainant, who is one month pregnant, told police that she had come to Yamunanagar last month to celebrate her birthday and spent a whole week in a hotel with the accused, who is a resident of Jagadhari. The woman has alleged that the accused had promised to marry her but later refused.

The complaint was made on November 12 and an FIR lodged the same day, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)