International Development News
Development News Edition

US, S Korea postpone joint drills in 'act of goodwill'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 18:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 17:20 IST
US, S Korea postpone joint drills in 'act of goodwill'
Image Credit: Flickr

The US and South Korea will postpone joint air drills in an "act of goodwill" towards the nuclear-armed North, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said Sunday, after months of deadlocked diplomacy with Pyongyang. North Korea has long protested joint military drills, which it condemns as preparations for invasion, and has set Washington an end-of-year deadline to come up with a new offer in deadlocked negotiations on its weapons programs.

The US and South Korea last year cancelled several joint drills in the wake of the Singapore summit between President Donald Trump and the North's leader Kim Jong Un, but are due to carry out a combined air exercise later this month. But the joint air drills set for later this month will now be postponed, Esper said, days after hinting that the option was on the table.

"We have made this decision as an act of goodwill to contribute to an environment conducive to diplomacy and the advancement of peace," he told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of defense ministers in the Thai capital. He urged Pyongyang to return to negotiations and "demonstrate the same goodwill as it considers decisions on conducting training, exercises, and testing".

Esper said the decision to delay the drills was not a concession but an effort to create "some more space" for diplomats to strike an agreement. Pyongyang has carried out a series of missile tests in recent months, including one launched at sea which it said was fired from a submarine -- a potential strategic game-changer.

It has repeatedly demanded the combined exercise to be scrapped and recently said holding the drills would be an "undisguised breach" of the Singapore summit declaration. Negotiations have been stalled since the follow-up Hanoi summit between Kim and Trump broke up in February, with disagreement over sanctions relief and what the North would be willing to give up in return.

Working-level talks restarted in Sweden in October only to break down quickly, with the North blaming the US for not giving up its "old attitude".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Afghan candidate halts another attempt at ballot recount

Kabul, Nov 17 AP The Afghan election commission has tried to launch another ballot recount but presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah halted the attempt by saying he wont let his observers participate. The September election has been mire...

Three arrested for allegedly raping minor girl

Three persons, including two minors, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the alleged gangrape of a tribal girl in Odishas Sundargarh district, police said. The incident took place on Friday evening at Tensa under Lahunipada area aft...

Tennis-Davis Cup organisers hoping for magic start in Madrid

Eighteeen nations will gather in Madrids La Caja Magica on Monday as the mens tennis season culminates with a revamped Davis Cup format dreamt up by a man who earns his living playing soccer for Barcelona.The week-long soccer World Cup-styl...

Crisis-swept Lebanon in gridlock after Safadi withdrawal

Lebanon slipped deeper into political crisis on Sunday after the withdrawal of a top candidate for prime minister narrowed the chances of creating a government needed to enact urgent reforms.Mohammad Safadi, a former finance minister, withd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019