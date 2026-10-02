Russian air ​strikes have again hit ‌the Southern Bridge ​in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram on ‌Friday.

On Thursday, Russian drones smashed into a school in Kyiv and into the Southern Bridge over the Dnipro River, triggering fires in the ‌capital, as Moscow continues its nearly daily, around-the-clock strikes on ‌Ukraine. Traffic across the bridge and another one, the Paton Bridge, was closed in both directions, authorities in Kyiv said, as they were redirecting transports via ⁠alternative routes.

A ​fire broke ⁠out in the top floors of an apartment building in Kyiv, in addition ⁠to damage in another part of the city and the Southern Bridge, ​Klitschko added. In Russia, Ukrainian drones targeted industrial facilities in the ⁠city of Volgograd, home to a large oil refinery, sparking a fire and ⁠leaving ​one person injured after hitting an apartment building, a governor said.

Ukraine's strikes on oil refineries in Russia, one of ⁠the world's leading oil producers, have cost Russia 1% of its gross domestic ⁠product, ⁠President Vladimir Putin has said, as people were forming long lines to refill their car tanks amid ‌the damage.