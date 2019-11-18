Nusrat Jahan admitted to hospital with respiratory problem

Bengali actress turned MP NusratJahan has been admitted to a private hospital in the city due to respiratory problem, her family said on Monday

Jahan elected to Lok Sabha from Basirhat on a Trinamool Congress ticket, was admitted to the hospital at around 9.30 pm on Sunday

Her family said in a statement "Nusrat has been admitted to hospital due to a respiratory issue. She has a history of Asthma ... " "Jahan is at ICU but in stable condition and conscious," it said.

