Festival to celebrate musical traditions of Jazz

From Grammy-winning Brazilian band 'Ivan Santos', and 'The Shuffling Demons' from Canada to the Swiss post-jazz quartet 'The Great Harry Hillman', the fifth edition of the "Giants of Jazz 2019" will celebrate the best of international and Indian musicians of the classical music genre. Organized by the Delhi-based Jazz Club The Piano Man, the festival will open on November 26, and will feature 13 artists who will perform at both the Delhi and Gurgaon properties of the concept bar that has a special focus on music.

The line-up will explore the century of tradition of jazz and trace its evolution through the ages and its effects on a variety of genres of music. "The festival brings together live performances from incredible artists in celebration of music that is democratic, inclusive, powerfully emotional, and that speaks to people of all races and nationalities," organizers said in a statement.

"It recognizes both group and individualistic expressions of jazz," they added. The festival is aimed at spreading the message of music, and showcase the "enticing power of the art".

"Giants of Jazz, Vol V is possibly one of the most incredible calendars we have had the honor of building. "We have artists coming from all over the world including Grammy winner from Brazil, 'Ivan Santos' - a band playing since 1986; 'The Shuffling Demons' from Canada and many more. We have had the opportunity to listen to these artists in the last couple of months and are extremely excited to bring them to Delhi," said Arjun Sagar Gupta, founder and owner of The Piano Man.

Other participating artists include French singer, pianist, songwriter, and composer Macha Gharibian; Italian-German musician Elena Friedrich; Bulgarian drummer Sava Boyadzhiev; Scottish composer, classical guitarist and improviser Simon Thacker; Monoswezi, a collective of musicians from Mozambique, Norway, and Sweden; 'Dock In Absolute', a trio from Luxembourg and Belgium; and 'GMI faculty & friends' that features Eleonora Bianchini (Italy), João Bittencourt (Brazil), and Subharaj Ghosh (India). The festival is set to continue till December 8.

