Singers Mohit Chauhan, Shilpa Rao to perform at Mayur Utsav

The 2nd edition of Mayur Utsav will aim to create a cultural space to help revive sensitivity towards the culture and heritage of the country, the Delhi government's Sahitya Kala Parishad announced. With performances by renowned Bollywood singers Mohit Chauhan and Shilpa Rao among others, the two-day festival will be organised here on November 23 at Mayur Vihar here.

"It is a proud moment to see that a small initiative taken to allow the locals to experience regular involvement and belongingness with the event and the cultural heritage, thereby, building an association locally on a regular basis has garnered a huge response," deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said in a statement. Last year the Delhi government took the initiative to organise Mayur Utsav with an aim to create a cultural space that will help in reviving the lost sensitivity towards the culture and heritage of India, the organisers said.

Mohit Chauhan will lead the performance on the first day, followed by a puppet show by Sangeet Natak Akademi-awardee Puran Bhatt, and a folk dance performance by Gajendra Rana. The second and final day of the festival will witness live performance by "Khuda Jaane" fame Shilpa Rao.

The event will come to a close with a shehnai recital and folk dance performance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)