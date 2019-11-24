International Development News
Development News Edition

Chinese state media urge Hong Kongers to 'vote to end violence'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 16:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 15:48 IST
Chinese state media urge Hong Kongers to 'vote to end violence'
Image Credit: PxHere

Chinese state media urged Hong Kongers to "vote to end violence" Sunday, as record numbers turned out for district elections after months of unrest in the city. Lengthy queues snaked out of polling stations across the semi-autonomus territory in the election for 18 district councils -- largely toothless bodies which set policy on issues such as bus routes and garbage collection.

State media on the mainland urged voters to give support to pro-establishment forces to "end social chaos", but the big turnout is widely expected to benefit democratic forces. In a tweet, the nationalistic Global Times asked voters: "What would you choose? A peaceful and prosperous city or a violent uncivilized one?" "The choice is yours," the tabloid posted, along with pictures of long polling queues and the text: "Cast vote to end violence".

An editorial in the Beijing News said it was an opportunity for voters to "end the social chaos and violence in Hong Kong with their own hands, and restore the social order". One interviewee told state broadcaster CGTN that turnout was high because voters wanted to end the unrest.

"You can see that there's a high turnout... because people are very dissatisfied, they feel disgruntled politically with this bunch of rioters," Lawrence Ma, chairman of the Hong Kong Legal Exchange Foundation, told CGTN. "So, as a result, they want to use their vote now, today.. so that they can vote out the opposition. I think this is the current sentiment in Hong Kong."

A bylined commentary in the state-run China Daily called for Hong Kong residents to "save your home by casting votes!" and also urged the electorate to support pro-establishment politicians. "It is hoped that more Hong Kong residents will go to voting sites and cast their votes in favour of those who truly love Hong Kong," ran the opinion piece.

In the latest example of state media using music to convey its message, the Global Times also posted a rap video showing shots of Hong Kong clashes and pro-police demonstrations and urged people to: "Go tell 'em/ people want a peaceful place." "I can see the sadness in your eyes when you blaming a rioter, you just wanna tell him your thoughts and they set you on fire," the rapper said over video footage of a man being set on fire by a masked assailant.

"I know this is a hard time, it's a tough situation, but you already know, what's your best decision," the rap continued. Earlier this year a music video by a patriotic Chinese rap group shared by Chinese state media also attacked Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement as being fuelled by international forces.

"Get those foreign agents outta town then we can talk about it," riffed the English-language rap by nationalistic group CD Rev. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

UK police charge man over Vietnamese migrants disaster

London, Nov 24 AFP A 23-year-old man has been charged with human trafficking offences in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals whose bodies were found in a refrigeration truck in Britain. Christopher Kennedy, from County Arm...

UPDATE 2-Plane crash kills at least 18 in eastern Congo

Rescue workers pulled 18 bodies from the rubble after a plane crashed into a densely populated neighbourhood in the city of Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo shortly after take-off on Sunday.The aircraft, operated by local co...

UPDATE 11-Record turnout for Hong Kong council elections amid calls for full democracy

Record numbers of people voted on Sunday in Hong Kong district council elections viewed as a test of support for chief executive Carrie Lam following six months of often violent pro-democracy protests that have convulsed the Chinese-ruled c...

Pink ball Test can't just happen in Kolkata, need to take it to all parts of India: Ganguly

Following a thunderous success of the first-ever day-night Test at Eden Gardens, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday promised to take the pink ball game to all parts of the country. Eden Gardens played the perfect host for the historic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019