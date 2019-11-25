International Development News
Development News Edition

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Thieves grabbed jewels and other treasures worth up to a billion euros from Dresden's Green Vault museum in eastern Germany in the early hours of Monday.

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros
Image Credit: Wikimedia

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Thieves grabbed jewels and other treasures worth up to a billion euros from Dresden's Gruenes Gewoelbe museum.
  • Green Vault museum houses one of Europe's largest collections of jewelry and court riches.

Thieves grabbed jewels and other treasures worth up to a billion euros from an eastern German museum in the early hours of Monday, Bild newspaper reported. The intruders cut the electricity supply in Dresden's Gruenes Gewoelbe, or Green Vault museum, which houses one of Europe's largest collections of jewelry and court riches, the newspaper said without giving a source.

Police sealed off the building in Dresden's Baroque city palace and said they were still trying to work out what was missing. "We have not identified a perpetrator and nor have we yet made any arrests," police spokesman Marko Laske said. There was no immediate comment from the museum staff.

The collection was founded in the 18th century by August the Strong, Elector of Saxony and later King of Poland.

One of its best-known treasures - the 41-carat Dresden "Green Diamond" - was away on loan to New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art at the time of the break-in. Other exhibits in Dresden include a table-sized sculpture of an Indian royal court from the 18th century, made out of gold, silver, enamel, precious stones and pearls.

Another is a 1701 golden coffee service by court jeweler Johann Melchior Dinglinger, decorated with lounging cherubs. The treasures of the Green Vault survived Allied bombing raids in World War Two, only to be carted off as war booty by the Soviet Union. They were returned to Dresden, the historic capital of the state of Saxony, in 1958.

The theft was a blow to the whole state, its premier, Michael Kretschmer, said. "The works in the Green Vault and the Palace were built up by the people of Saxony with many centuries of hard work," he said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Lata Mangeshkar still in hospital, doing 'very good': family

Bollywood great Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to hospital two weeks ago, is doing very good, her niece said on Monday but did not clarify when she will return home. Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Breach Candy...

Rupee ends marginally lower against US dollar

The rupee on Monday settled 3 paise lower at 71.74 per US dollar in line with weaker key global currencies against the greenback, despite a strong rally in financial markets on renewed hopes of trade truce between Washington and Beijing. Af...

UPDATE 2-Iran stages pro-government rallies after days of violent unrest

Thousands of supporters of Irans clerical establishment rallied in Tehran on Monday, accusing the United States and Israel of instigating the most violent anti-government protests for a over a decade in the Islamic Republic.Thousands of you...

UPDATE 1-Greenhouse gases accelerate to new peak in 2018, U.N. says

Greenhouse gases in the atmosphere hit a new record in 2018, exceeding the average yearly increase of the last decade and reinforcing increasingly damaging weather patterns, the World Meteorological Organization WMO said on Monday. The U.N....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019