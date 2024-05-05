Left Menu

Trump, RNC raise over $76 million in April, half from small donors

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's election campaign and the Republican National Committee said on Saturday that they raised more than $76 million in April, over half of it from small donors. Democrat Joe Biden's re-election campaign has routinely surpassed Trump's in fundraising ahead of the Nov. 5 election. Saturday's announcement came as Trump and the RNC hosted a retreat in Florida for donors and high-profile politicians including vice-presidential hopefuls.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's election campaign and the Republican National Committee said on Saturday that they raised more than $76 million in April, over half of it from small donors. The monthly fundraising haul exceeded the $65.6 million raised in March by Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, and the RNC.

"With half of funds raised coming from small dollar donors, it is clear that our base is energized. The Republican Party is united, and voters nationwide are ready to FIRE Joe Biden and elect Donald J. Trump," Trump campaign senior advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in a statement. Democrat Joe Biden's re-election campaign has routinely surpassed Trump's in fundraising ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

Saturday's announcement came as Trump and the RNC hosted a retreat in Florida for donors and high-profile politicians including vice-presidential hopefuls. The event was expected to help shore up Trump's finances, which have been drained by legal fees, and to reassure donors about the state of the campaign with Trump currently spending the bulk of his time in a Manhattan courtroom at his criminal trial over a hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

