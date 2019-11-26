International Development News
Multi-arts event to celebrate themes of peace, empathy

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 15:58 IST
  • Created: 26-11-2019 15:58 IST
The second edition of "Verve De L'Art" will celebrate themes like peace, creativity, empathy and generosity through artworks, sculptures and performances here starting December 1. The exhibition, organised at the India Habitat Centre by Inner Konnect Art (IKA), is an art initiative to promote upcoming artists, presented with the aim to "educate, inspire and lift the creative spirits within".

"We are known to have multiple group shows with talented artists from inter-disciplinary backgrounds, our aim is to bring together multidisciplinary arts together, as we firmly believe in unity in diversity, so we have put together a mix of different performances to make it a truly inclusive participation from our patrons and well-wishers as well," Gaurav Chawla, co-founder of IKA, said. The different art forms at the week-long event will focus on themes of "Peace, not war", "Creativity, not destruction", "Empathy, not hate", "Generosity, not greed" and "Everybody -- Not Just Us".

The collection will comprise of a range of artworks, sculptures, poetry, talks and storytelling session. "Exploring the delicate threads of affinity between creativity and its versatile approach towards the real world in diverse emotions, this exhibition is made up of constructive styles by different artists through different mediums," the organisers said.

It will showcase paintings by artist Bharti Verma, Gaurav Chawla, Khushboo Chatterjee, Manan Negi, Neeraj Sharma, Ruchi Chadha and Sanjay Chakraborty, among others. Also, there will be a panel discussion by authors Harshali Singh and Tripti Sharan on "The Lives We Live, The Choices We Make".

The event will come to a close on December 6.

