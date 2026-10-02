EU fully rejects any ban on diesel, EU spokesperson says

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 16:06 IST
EU fully rejects any ban on diesel, EU spokesperson says

​The ​European Union "fully rejects" ‌the threat ​made by the U.S. ‌to ban diesel exports if Europe does not release more ‌of its fuel stocks, ‌European Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said on Friday.

"A ban would ⁠not ​be ⁠beneficial to anyone. It would ⁠undermine our trust in the ​United States as a reliable ⁠partner," she said, adding that ⁠the ​next EU's Oil Coordination Group meeting is scheduled ⁠on Oct. 15, but could ⁠be ⁠brought forward if needed.

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