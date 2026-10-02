EU fully rejects any ban on diesel, EU spokesperson says
The European Union "fully rejects" the threat made by the U.S. to ban diesel exports if Europe does not release more of its fuel stocks, European Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said on Friday.
"A ban would not be beneficial to anyone. It would undermine our trust in the United States as a reliable partner," she said, adding that the next EU's Oil Coordination Group meeting is scheduled on Oct. 15, but could be brought forward if needed.