Contemporary artists to present paper-based art at fest

Seven contemporary artists will showcase paper-based art at an annual art fair to be held here. The seven - Arpita Akhanda, Ghanashyam Latua, Kalpana Vishwas, Kaushik Halder, Mrinmoyee Deb, Promiti Hossain and Ruma Choudhury - will display their creations as part of the Inside the Fibre initiative at the arts meet, to be held from December 6 to 9.

"Like previous years, this year also we are organising a curated show during the fourth edition of 'Art Haat'. This time we are highlighting seven new generation artists and their innovative creations with myriad forms of paper as the principle medium," eminent painter Shuvaprasanna told reporters on behalf of the organisers on Thursday. He said, more than 70 aesthetically designed stalls will come up in the campus where individual artists or groups and organisations would put on display artworks, handicraft, handlooms to make these available for people at affordable price..

