Parineeti Chopra's 'The Girl on The Train' to release on May 8, 2020

The Hindi remake of Hollywood blockbuster "The Girl on The Train" , starring Parineeti Chopra in the lead, will hit the theatres countrywide on May 8 next year. The film, being directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, is an official remake of the 2016 thriller featuring Emily Blunt. It was based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 best-selling novel of the same name.

In the Hindi version, Parineeti will play an alcoholic divorcee, who becomes involved in a missing person's investigation. Set in the UK, the film will also feature Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwari.

"The Girl on The Train" is produced by Reliance Entertainment.

