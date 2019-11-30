International Development News
Upset after being humiliated by school teacher and principal, minor commits suicide

Upset at being allegedly humiliated and beaten in front of the class by the school principal and a teacher for wearing tight and short pants, a minor student killed himself by hanging from a fan at his home near Ludhiana, police said Saturday. Dhananjay Tiwari took the extreme step Thursday night at his residence in Daba area.

He was abused and thrashed by a school teacher, the principal and the school director for wearing short and tight pants, according to and FIR filed by his father Brij Raj Tiwari. The father has alleged that his son was beaten and humiliated in front of the whole class and was asked to stand outside the classroom as punishment by teacher Poonam.

Police booked school principal Saroj Sharma, teacher Poonam and school director Prabhu Dutt, but no arrest has been made. Saroj and Dutt are couple. The boy had narrated the incident to his mother, who said her son had stopped going to school after he incident. Upset at the incident, he committed suicide by hanging from a fan in his home, the parents said in the complaint.

Police officials are looking into the CCTV camera footage. The father, who is from Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, works at a local factory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

