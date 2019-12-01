New Saravana Stores proprietor makes Kollywood debut

'Legend' Saravanan, owner of popular retail chain the New Saravana Stores, is making his debut in the tinsel world with his Tamil flick going on floors on Sunday. Saravanan would be making his debut as an actor and producer of the film titled 'Production No 1', which is written and directed by J.D. and Jerry.

He has featured in several ad films with leading stars such as Tamannah Bhatia and Hansika Motwani, to promote his retail chain. Model Geethika Tiwary is being paired opposite Saravanan in the film, a press release said.

Music is scored by noted composer Harris Jayaraj while lyricist Vairamuthu has penned the first song. The movie would be shot in exotic locales, besides Chennai, Pollachi and Himalayas, the release said.

Noted actor Prabhu, comedian Vivekh, actors Vijayakumar, Nasser, 'Thambi' Ramaiah, Mayilsamy, actress Kovai Sarala have also been roped in, the release said. The pooja for the movie was held in the presence of veteran film director S P Muthuraman and renowned producer AVM Saravanan at the famous AVM Studios, it added..

