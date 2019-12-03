Maha: Marathi director gets stuck in lift, rescued

Marathi film director Viju Mane got stuck in an elevator of a theatre in Maharashtra's Thane city after it malfunctioned, an official said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday when Mane took the lift meant for VIPs to reach an auditorium in the civic-run 'Dr Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruha' here, he said.

The lift got stuck between the first and second floors due to some technical fault, the official said, adding that Mane was rescued after around 10 minutes. Later, Mane took to social media platforms Facebook and Twitter to express his concern over the bad condition of facilities at the theatre.

Taking serious note of the incident, Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske asked the civic officials to ensure that facilities at the theatre were properly maintained. He said strict action would be taken against any dereliction of duty.

Urging citizens to keep Thane clean, the mayor said, "Our city is our home and people should realize this."

