BJP's Dharmendra Pradhan serves food to party leaders, supporters

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate from Sambalpur, Dharmendra Pradhan served food to party leaders and supporters after a party meeting at Chhendipada in Angul district, under the Sambalpur parliamentary constituency. Earlier, Dharmendra Pradhan along with BJP Chhendipada assembly candidate, Agasti Behera held a roadshow in Chhendipada under the Sambalpur parliamentary constituency.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan said, "For the complete majority in Odisha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah sought the blessings of the people and said that if once the BJP forms a government with full majority in Odisha, then unprecedented development stream will reach Odisha, it will become the Odisha of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's imagination, it will become the Odisha of development. This time Odisha will participate prominently in the slogan of '400 paar'..." Meanwhile, rebutting the statement of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik that development is the identity of the state government, Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Sambalpur, Dharmendra Pradhan said that the CM should tell whether people are leaving the state or not in search of jobs.

It is noteworthy that Dharmendra Pradhan, who is the BJP candidate from Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency, is contesting elections after a gap of 15 years. Sambalpur goes to the polls on May 25. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) got the maximum number of seats, followed by the BJP and the Congress. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8 seats and the Congress bagged just a lone seat.

The Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, which comprise 21 constituencies, are set to take place in four phases. The voting dates have been scheduled for May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. (ANI)

