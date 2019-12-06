Hornbill Festival in Nagaland sees over 1 lakh footfall

The Hornbill Festival in Nagaland crossed the 1 lakh footfall-mark on its sixth day on Friday, officials said. The celebrations being held at Kisama, Naga Heritage Village, some 12 kms south of the state capital, is in its 20th edition this time.

Altogether 1,09,945 visitors, including 87,427 locals, 20,095 domestic tourists and 2,423 foreigners, have witnessed the festival at Kisama till Friday, said Toka E Tucchumi, assistant director of tourism The fifth day, which was Thursday, had the lowest visit so far at 11,090, while the opening day on December 1 saw the highest at 45,142. Besides cultural performance by 17 tribal troupes, the sixth day was marked by presentations from a Thai cultural troupe. They performed three dances and enthralled the audience with their colorful attires and flamboyant dances.

Besides Kisama, the celebrations are spread over other parts of the state capital. Various programmes are also being held in Dimapur, Mokokchung, Wokha and Phek districts The festivities will conclude on December 10..

