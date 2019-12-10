Left Menu
Photo exhibition brings colours of Ardh Kumbh to Florence

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 10-12-2019 13:18 IST
  Created: 10-12-2019 13:18 IST
The mystic colours of spiritual Hindu practices from the famous Ardh Kumbh Mela have been put on display at an ongoing photography exhibition at the historic city of Florence, Italy. Captured by Delhi-based Fine Art photographer Parul Sharma, the collection of photos at the "Mystic India" exhibition showcases the lives of reclusive Naga Sadhus and transgender devotees attending the major pilgrimage held earlier this year.

On display at the public art space Museo Marino Marini, the exhibition received curious aesthetes and art lovers at the opening of the show on December 7. Sharma has captured their (Naga Sadhus) portraits in triumphant spirit as they charge down to the holy Sangam armed with tridents, swords and the intoxication that is the Kumbh Mela, the organisers said in a statement.

The exhibition, a part of the 19th edition of River to River India Festival, also captured the inclusion of the transgender community at the pilgrimage. This year's Prayagraj Ardh Kumbh Mela was also the first time the transgender community attended the festival under their own Kinnar Akhada.

"These images, photographed during the frenzied moments between two midnights, are my own discovery of the depth and dynamics of faith. It was particularly rewarding for me to photograph the LGBT devotees who added to the freedom and equality of faith. No barriers were unbreachable in that spectacle," Sharma said. "I am happy and honored to have Parul Sharma's photos exhibited during the festival at Museo Marino Marini. Her work is extremely powerful and interesting and in this case it depicts a very specific moment of Indian traditions with amazing photos and portraits," Selvaggia Velo, founder and director of the film festival, said.

The exhibition will come to an end on December 16th.

