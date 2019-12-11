Left Menu
Fresh anti-CAB protests erupt in Assam

  PTI
  • |
  Guwahati
  • |
  Updated: 11-12-2019 11:07 IST
  • |
  Created: 11-12-2019 11:07 IST
A day after total shutdown in Assam to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, fresh protests erupted in the state on Wednesday when the legislation would be debated in the Rajya Sabha. To tackle the situation, the police had to fire rubber bullets and resort to lathi charge on the protestors in Dibrugarh district, police said.

A journalist was injured in stone pelting by a mob and the police lobbed tear gas shells to disperse them near a polytechnic institute in Dibrugarh town, police said. Though no organisation has called for a bandh on Wednesday, people have come out in large numbers in Jorhat, Golaghat, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar, Bongaigaon, Nagaon, Sonitpur and several other districts since morning.

Tyres were burnt and logs placed on the roads and rail tracks to stop movement of vehicles and trains across the state, officials said. Police resorted to lathicharge to disperse protesters to clear the roads and rail tracks near Chaulkhowa in Dibrugarh.

Rubber bullets were fired and lathicharge was carried out against agitators at Moran in the district, police said. PTI TR MM MM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

