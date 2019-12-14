Left Menu
Kerala requires Department of Design to become creative hub of

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  Updated: 14-12-2019 16:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 16:04 IST
Keralarequires a Department of Design for the state to emerge as a creative hub of the world, experts at a three-day international event here said. Such a set-up can enable the government to focus on the state's strengths in the field of design and resolve pertinent deficiences, they said in a panel discussion at the Kochi Design Week that concluded on Saturday.

Experts were addressing a session on 'Kerala as Creative Hub of the World' on the second day of the December 12-14 KDW, organised chiefly by the government to chart a long-term development mission for the state through futuristic design and architecture. Moderating the discussions, National Institute of Design former director Pradyumna Vyas said Kerala's strengths in the area of IT and digital competencies, tourism, heritage and culture make it a strong contender for being the creative hub of the world.

"The government, policymakers and bureaucrats are promoting creative activity in a big way, as can be seen from the way the second edition of KDW has grown over the last year," he noted. Kochi Biennale Foundation President Bose Krishnamachari highlighted the varied strengths of Kerala in the field of culture ranging from the state's folk arts to native costumes.

Making a special mention of the summer-time temple festival of Thrissur Pooram as a grand amalgamation of colour, sound and music, he also spoke of the grandeur of the annual International Film Festival of Kerala in the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram. Krishnamachari began with a video presentation of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale which is a global celebration of contemporary art that completed four editions since 2012.

"The Kochi Design Biennale will open on December 12, 2021, making Kerala a destination of contemporary art and design world every year," he added..

